Macau student loses 4k in scam in mainland

A local man who is studying at a university in mainland China has been scammed of over MOP4,100. One day he received a message purporting to be sent from a Macau telecom operator regarding membership points for his phone account. He was asked to click on a link. Believing it to be authentic, he clicked the link and provided his father’s credit card information. Afterwards, his father received two text messages concerning outgoing credit card transactions. The father immediately reported the incident to the Judiciary Police.

