Macau to host first-ever 10K running event next month

Macau will host its first-ever international 10km (10K) running competition in March, the Times learned from the Sports Bureau (ID).

This will be the first time that Macau hosts this kind of athletics event.

According to ID, more details on this competition will be only revealed at the end of this month, when the event will be officially presented.

The 10K run is a long-distance road running competition over a distance of 10 kilometers. It is one of the most famous and common types of road running events, alongside the shorter 5K distance run and the longer half-marathon and marathon.

Although the long-distance road running events are very popular in Macau, with the region organizing the half and full marathon events for the last four decades, shorter distance international events have never been held before.

An Olympic distance since 1912 (for men) and 1988 (for women), the 10K has always been regarded as one of the most interesting long-run events to watch.

According to the World Athletics, formerly known as the International Amateur Athletic Federation, the currently standing World Record of the distance is, in the male section, held by Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei with 26:11.0, which broke the previous record in October 2020. In the female section, the record holder is the Ethiopian Almaz Ayana with the best time of 29:17.4, a record that has stood since the Olympics of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2016.