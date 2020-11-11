Macau to host international table tennis event this month

Macau will host of a series of World Table Tennis (WTT) events, which will take place from November 25 to 29.

According to a release from the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), the event was finally accomplished after many months of planning, providing an opportunity for players, fans, and broadcasters to experience a teaser of what to expect when WTT launches its first annual calendar of events in 2021.

Although the names of the participants are yet to be revealed, the WTT organizers claim that the event will showcase “many of the sport’s biggest stars” who will play in a regular format, as a promotional event for the upcoming 2021 season.

Liu Guoliang, WTT Council Chair said of the tournament, “WTT Macau is our opportunity to show the world just what an incredible transformation our sport will be going through in the World Table Tennis era, and to demonstrate how we are elevating table tennis into one of the greatest sports on the planet.”

According to the information available, the event will feature 16 of the world’s best male players, as well as 16 of the world’s best female players. The players will be “coming from all corners of the globe and gathering in Macau to entertain sports fans the world over,” organizers said.

Organizers revealed that an “innovative scoring method” will be presented in Macau for the first time. The matches will take place at the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion.