Macau was always ‘governed by patriots’

The Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Macau, Liu Xianfa, said yesterday that the Macau SAR has always been governed by “patriots” and has successfully implemented the principle of “One country, two systems” with “Macanese characteristics.”

Speaking at a reception to mark his assumption of the position, presided over by Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng and Edmund Ho, Liu spoke highly of Macau’s contribution to executing the policies of the central government in Macau, namely with its “active participation” in the Greater Bay Area development and in matters of national security.

In his speech, Liu highlighted China’s “successful fight against the coronavirus pandemic,” and the development of national security in the country, affirming its sovereignty against foreign interference. He also referred to President Xi Jinping’s wish for an open dialogue between China and the U.S..

At the occasion, which was attended by approximately one hundred local dignitaries, Ho Iat Seng referred to the “excellent collaboration” of the commissioner’s office over the years in helping Macau to establish itself as “a center and a platform” where many international events have taken place and towards improved participation by Macau in the national Belt and Road Initiative.

In particular, Ho named the ministerial conference of the Forum Macau for the economic cooperation between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries; the Global Tourism Forum; and the international forum on investment and infrastructure.

Finally, Ho stressed the “strong support” from the commissioner’s office during the Covid-19 pandemic, which was helping the SAR in the fight against the virus “at the external level.” PC