Macau’s Covid-19 cases total 33

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre confirmed that Macau has registered two new cases of imported novel coronavirus, totaling the city’s cases to 33.

The 32nd patient is a 31-year-old male who works as a bakery storekeeper and lives in Edificio Chi Lok on Rua de Fernao Mendes Pinto; while the 33rd patient is a 37-year-old female who works as a hotel cleaner and lives in Edificio Weng Luen on 14 Patio da Eterna Uniao.

The two new cases involve non-resident workers form the Philippines who took Cathay Pacific flights (CX930, seats 49D and 49E) from Manila to Hong Kong on March 17.

Both of them took the golden bus back to Macau via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge.

During that time, the Health Bureau only required them to undergo home quarantine for 14 day. They were both asymptomatic when they entered the SAR.

According to the statement, the two did not go to work or go out of their homes during the isolation period.

They claimed that they both had separate rooms and had no contact with other people.

The non-resident workers are currently in a normal condition.

The 32nd patient developed mild cough and nasal congestion on March 24, while the 33rd patient was asymptomatic.

10 coronavirus patients were already discharged, while 23 of them remain

at the public hospital’s isolation ward for treatment.