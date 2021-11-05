Macau’s economic competitiveness ranking unchanged

Macau’s competitiveness still ranks 15th nationally according to the annual city rankings of comprehensive economic competitiveness established by the Financial Strategy Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS).

Although the ranking remains unchanged from last year, Macau still ranks lower than most other major cities in the Greater Bay Area. The CASS Annual Report On China’s Urban Competitivenesss ranked Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Guangzhou 2nd, 3rd and 5th respectively in terms of comprehensive economic competitiveness. The cities were ranked among a total of 291 cities across the mainland. In the Sustainable Competitiveness Index, Macau ranked 21st, two places lower than last year. LV