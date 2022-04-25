Macau’s first SUP Open awards a dozen athletes

The city saw its first Stand-up Paddle Open Championship concluded recently, yielding about a dozen awardees, the Macao China Stand-up Paddle Board Sport General Association announced, as the host of the event. The inaugural event attracted over 40 athletes into 12 competitions, which were all timed two-lap races on an M-shaped circuit off Hac-Sa Beach. According to the association, the sport highlights the athletes’ ability to remain stable, balanced and in control while on the boards, especially on the event day, when the water off Hac-Sa was relatively rough.

Electricity tariff increases slightly in Q2

Companhia de Electricidade de Macau (CEM) announced on Friday that the Tariff Clause Adjustment (TCA) in the second quarter (Q2) of 2022 will be at 40 cents per kWh, an increase of MOP0.5 cents per kWh compared to the previous quarter. The adjustment applies to the CEM’s Tariff Group A, B, and C customers. The rate adjustment factor for Group A customers, residential and SMEs, was the highest since 2014. CEM said that this increase is due to the changes in the Chinese Yuan (CNY) and fuel prices, and is in accordance with the method of calculation stated in the concession contract.

Composite CPI rises to 1.07%

The Composite Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March 2022 (103.39) rose by 1.07% year-on-year. The increment was attributed to higher wages of domestic helpers, higher costs for eating out and electricity tariffs, as well as increasing gasoline prices and airfares. However, the rise was partially offset by reduced residential rentals, falling charges for telecommunication services and lower prices of pork. Among the various sections of goods and services, the price indices of Household Furnishings, and Services and Transport grew by 9.67% and 7.37% year-on-year respectively, whereas the Communication index fell by 10.32%.