Macau’s visitor expenditure down by 8% in 2019

The total spending of visitors to the city excluding gaming expenses in 2019 dropped by 8.0 percent year-on-year to 64.08 billion patacas (about $7.98 billion), the statistic department said today (Saturday).

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) showed that the total spending of overnight visitors fell by 11.2 percent to 49.96 billion patacas (&6.22 billion), whereas that of same-day visitors rose by 5.0 percent to 14.12 billion patacas ($1.76 billion).

The per-capita spending of visitors fell by 16.5 percent year-on-year to 1,626 patacas in 2019, with the spending of overnight visitors (2,681 patacas) and same-day visitors (680 patacas) dropping by 11.8 percent and 12.5 percent respectively.

By origin market, the per-capita spending of Chinese mainland visitors decreased by 18.2 percent year-on-year to 1,834 patacas in 2019.

The per-capita spending of visitors from Hong Kong SAR (954 patacas) and China’s Taiwan region (1,377 patacas) dropped by 9.5 percent and 14.6 percent respectively, whereas spending of those from Singapore (1,872) and South Korea (1,731 patacas) recorded respective growth of 1.0 percent and 14.0 percent.

In terms of type of spending, the per-capita shopping spending of visitors in 2019 reduced by 19.0 percent year-on-year to 743 patacas. Visitors spent an average of 422 patacas on accommodation and 332 patacas on food and beverage, a decline of 15.3 percent and 14.7 percent respectively.

