Main pillars of Macau-Taipa fourth bridge completed

The seven main pillars of the fourth Macau-Taipa Sea Bridge were completed Monday Jan. 16, according to a news release on the Land and Public Works Bureau (DSOP) webpage.

The bridge construction will now transition fully to the deck and other supporting structures, some of which have already commenced construction in other parts of the site.

Despite a delay of 24 days in the construction due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the bridge will be ready by January next year.

The completed sea bridge will link the east side of “Zone A” of the New Urban Landfills and the artificial island of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge border post to Taipa Island at “Zone E1” of the New Urban Landfills, with a viaduct. The viaduct will also link to the tunnel to be built on the Colina da Taipa Grande, which will go directly to Avenida de Wai Long.

The bridge’s central deck structure will be about 3.1 km long, with 2.9 km over the sea.

The bridge’s main road section comprises eight traffic lanes (four in each direction) with the two central lanes specially reserved for motorcycles (reflecting the arrangement on Sai Van Bridge).

The government is said to be installing wind barriers within the central section of the bridge. This will ensure wind speed on the deck matches the land sections. According to the government’s technical experts, this will allow driving on the bridge even in typhoon signal 8 conditions.