Main Taipa road to be partially blocked this weekend

Avenida de Guimarães will be partially blocked tomorrow and Sunday due to work on the construction of a footbridge laid above the central axis of the road.

The avenue connects the roundabout at the Macau Stadium to the roundabout at “Jardim Dragão Presioso” Building. The footbridge is being built to extend the potential coverage of the Light Rapid Transit (LRT) station right in front of the Macau Stadium.

As part of the construction process, sections of the footbridge will be lifted up from the ground and placed onto supports. The road blockage is a result of this work.

From 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, traffic will not be allowed towards Jardim Dragao Presioso Building along the section between the Macau Stadium and Rua de Seng Tou. As such, the exits on those lanes of Avenida de Guimarães for Rua de Bragança and for Rua de Seng Tou will be closed.

As a result of the work, several bus routes will make stops at different bus stops from their usual ones. The routes concerned are No. 11, 35, MT5, 37, H3, 36 and MT2. Bus users are reminded to familiarize themselves with the arrangements before departing for destinations near the construction area. AL