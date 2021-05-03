Mainland capital accounts for 56% of new companies in Q1

Capital from the mainland accounted for the creation of a total of 55.5% of all newly registered companies in Macau during the first quarter (Q1) of 2021, a statistics release by the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated.

According to the release, this capital contributed as much as MOP122 million to the newly incorporated companies, which increased by 1,517 in the first quarter of 2021, a figure that represented an increase of 471 year-on-year.

Of these, companies in Wholesale & Retail Trade and Business Services totaled 518 and 406, respectively.

Notably, MOP86 million of the MOP122 million coming from the mainland originated in Henan province, while the capital from Greater Bay Area, excluding Hong Kong, totaled only MOP20 million, less than the MOP24 million invested by capital from Hong Kong alone.

Although there was an increase in the number of companies, the DSEC noted that the value of registered capital of the new companies dropped by 11.9% year-on-year to MOP219 million.

Broken down by the size of registered capital, there were 1,142 new companies (75.3% of total) registered with capital under MOP50,000, and the value of capital (MOP29 million) made up 13.4% of the total. Meanwhile, 14 new companies were registered with capital of MOP1 million or over, and the value of capital (MOP139 million) constituted 63.3% of the total.

At the same time, company dissolution totaled 253 in the first quarter of the year.

At the end of the Q1 of 2021, the total number of registered companies in Macau was 77,715.