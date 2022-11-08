Mainland group tours still ‘on the table’

The head of the local tourism board reiterated that an official announcement on the resumption of mainland excursions is still awaited.

Recently, tourists were seen in popular tourist attractions across the city moving in groups. Comments expressing concern over their nature as tour groups started to occur. In response, director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) said it is very likely they had arrived in Macau as individual tourists but signed up for local group tours, although more information is being gathered.

As both the Macau Grand Prix and the Macau Food Festival are just around the corner, the tourism chief was asked for her expectation on tourist arrivals over the period. She revealed the Sports Bureau is working to persuade tour operators to include the grand prix and the food festival in group tours.

While admitting to the convenience factor of the mainland resuming e-applications for travel endorsement, she emphasized her bureau will step up its marketing efforts in the mainland. Air Macau will also be mobilized to promote Macau in cities with its offices.

The main task is to familiarize mainland residents with the resumption of travel endorsement e-applications and group tours, as well as Macau being a “safe destination.”

For the time being, she added, large-scale marketing campaigns such as Macao Week will be saved for next year. Campaigns will be on a smaller scale and happen in smaller shopping centers.

Senna Fernandes said the Lights Festival will return from December 3 to January 1 with a rebranding.