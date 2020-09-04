Mainland-Macau conference explores post-Covid future for business

A conference on cooperation between mainland and Macau enterprises was held online yesterday, drawing the participation of government officials, business interests and investment promoters, who explored ways to support the industrial and commercial sectors in the two jurisdictions, while coping with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Participants also used the conference to exchange views on the development of Greater Bay Area and the Belt and Road Initiative, both major policy objectives of China that involve the governments of the Pearl River Delta region.

Among the participants from Macau were Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong and the President of Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), Lau Wai Meng.

In his speech, the Macau Secretary called on business associations in Macau to work with the local government to revitalize the city’s economy and strengthen cooperation with mainland China’s provinces and municipalities.

Lau said that the epidemic has brought greater impact to businesses that rely on a traditional offline operation model. The IPIM President said that, in order to help enterprises understand the latest developments of the market, his bureau has held a number of online workshops and seminars covering various topics including participation in the Greater Bay Area and Belt and Road Initiative projects.

According to organizers, a total of 180 online viewers from various sectors participated in the event. DB