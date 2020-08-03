Mainland provinces receive greenlight to issue non-tourism visas to Macau: reports

All mainland provinces will resume issuing non-tourism visas for traveling to Macau, according to a report by Macao Daily News. However, group tour visas and the Individual Visit Scheme (IVS), by which most mainland travelers are able to visit the SAR, remain suspended.

Starting from July 15, Guangdong province resumed acceptance of travel permit services to the Macau SARs for mainland residents who need permit S (a business permit) or permit D (a staying permit issued to workers or students).

Mainland China issues six types of visas: G (known as the Individual Visit Scheme), L (known as group tour), T (for relative-visiting individuals), S (for business purposes), D (for study or for work) and Q (for other purposes). Permit G and permit L are tourism visas which are currently under identical application policies.

The Guangdong authority responsible for Covid-19 prevention recently told Wong Chan Man, a Macau member at the Guangdong Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, that 30 other mainland provinces will resume their visa services starting from August 12. The Guangdong authority received the information from the State Council of China.

Based on the news report, starting from August 12, residents of any mainland province who need to study in Macau, work in Macau or do business in Macau can apply for a travel endorsement.

At the current stage, the issuance of tourist visas for mainland residents to visit Macau remain suspended. Within mainland China, the free movement of people between cities and provinces resumed several months ago.

The Macau local government has been in communication with the Guangdong government regarding the resumption of the mainland’s tourism visas, but only the Central Government can ultimately decide immigration policies.

Not only does the local government have no news on the tourism visas, but the Public Security Police Force (PSP) has also denied having any knowledge on when they might resume.

At Friday’s regular press conference of the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center, the PSP said that the department had not received any formal notification regarding the August 12 resumption.