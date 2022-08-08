Mainland quarantined can enter Macau during three-day self-management period

People subject to medical observation on the mainland can only enter Macau through a land border checkpoint after completing their medical observation quarantine, within the following three days, health authorities have noted in the publishing of new rules coming into force that amend Macau’s quarantine period to “7+3”: seven days in a quarantine hotel plus three days of health self-

management.

In the rules published by the Health Bureau (SSM), which came into effect Saturday, it is also noted that these entering in these circumstances also must undergo nucleic acid testing (NAT) for three consecutive days upon their entry into Macau.

The new rules also note that, during the period of health self-management and self-monitoring, people must generate the Macao Health Code using the same identification document which they used for entry clearance and medical observation, and undergo NATs on the first, second, third, fifth and seventh days from the day following their release from medical observation.

Their health code will remain yellow until the result of their third day NAT is returned as negative.

Those arriving are also reminded that, after undergoing quarantine in Macau, they are prohibited from traveling to the mainland during their period of health self-management.

If a person returns a positive NAT result during the period of quarantine, they will be taken to centralized medical observation in isolation, where they must remain for at least 10 days following their date of entry, subject to further NAT results and cycle threshold (CT) levels which need to be consistently equal to or exceeding 35.

As SSM also announced previously, if people are found to have a positive NAT with a CT level of 32 or below after previous infections with Covid-19, they are considered to be relapsing and need to undergo another period of centralized medical observation in isolation.

People found to have been infected with Covid-19, having undergone treatment, are not permitted to enter the Mainland for a period of 30 days after their release from isolation.