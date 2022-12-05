Mainland runners once again top local marathon

Mainland runners swept the podiums in both male and female divisions at the 41st Macao International Marathon held yesterday morning.

The mainland runners finished first, second and third in both the men’s and women’s races, also winning both divisions in the half marathon.

In the longer distance races, Li Mei Zhen in the women’s race, and Guan You Sheng in the men’s race won first prize, with Guan’s win hotly contested until the final meters of the race.

In the end, Guan crossed the line with his main competition , Li Bo, just 6 seconds behind. Coming in third place was Nianzhe A Ti.

The first local runner to cross the line in the 42.195 km race was Chan Kai Un in 15th position overall.

Less contested was the female division, with Li completing the distance in 02:40:26, nine minutes ahead of the first runner-up Chi Ling Jie. The third was Chen Liqin.

In this group, the best local athlete was Wu Yangyang who finished fifth overall but over 23 minutes behind the winner.

In the half distance, the winners, respectively in the male and female groups, were Wang Kun (01:08:46) and Yin Xiaoyu (01:17:43). RM