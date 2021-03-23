Mainland tourist apprehended and placed under medical observation in Coloane

A 52-year-old man from Xi’an was searched by the police authorities in Macau and placed under medical observation at the Public Health Clinical Centre in Coloane yesterday morning, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center reported.

The actions from local health authorities were taken after a report from Zhuhai’s Municipal Health Department claiming that the man, who entered Macau last Saturday (March 20) has been previously admitted on March 9 to the Eighth Hospital in Xi’an for surveillance and monitoring, the health authorities informed, highlighting that he was not considered a close contact person of a Covid-19 patient.

After being located in the early hours of Monday, the man was taken to the Special Emergency Service of the Conde de São Januário Hospital Center to undergo a nucleic acid test (NAT).

Results from the test were negative for Covid-19 but the man was still transported to the Public Health Clinical Centre in Coloane to undergo mandatory medical observation in isolation.

The authorities also identified a friend of this man and the taxi driver who transported him from the border post to the MGM Cotai Hotel, where he was staying. Both were also administered with a NAT which had negative results.

Health authorities also said that, so far, all NATs have been negative, meaning the risk of infection is not high and that the man from Xi’an represents a low risk for Macau.

The authorities also said they recorded information from guests staying on the same floor at MGM Cotai and hotel staff who might have been in contact with the man for follow-up, if necessary.