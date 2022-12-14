Mainland tourists to receive up to MOP400 as part of subsidy plan

A subsidy plan has been launched for local travel agencies to attract travelers to the city amid the downturn in visitor numbers in the third quarter this year. The local government plans to offer as much as MOP400 per tourist to local travel agencies that organize tours from the provinces of Guangdong, Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Fujian as well as Shanghai, and for tourists who check in at hotels in Macau. Travel agencies are eligible for payments until December 23. The local tourism bureau has strengthened cooperation with airlines, e-commerce platforms, and online travel agencies in recent years through a series of promotions to boost tourism.

IC launches more VR tours

The local government has introduced online virtual reality tours for five more heritage sites, including the Ruins of St. Paul’s, the Old City Walls (Section at Calçada de S. Francisco Xavier), the Lou Kau Mansion, the Na Tcha Temple (next to the Ruins of St. Paul’s), and the Cultural Affairs Bureau’s Na Tcha Exhibition Room. The virtual tours for the five heritage sites are now available to the public. The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has been promoting the digitalized display of cultural heritage and enriching online tourism resources in Macau. Last year, IC presented the pilot project for online virtual tours of the Guia Fortress and the Mandarin’s House.