Mainland universities draw more SARs, Taiwan students

A total of 38,200 students from Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan were pursuing higher education on the mainland in 2021, an increase of 51% compared with 2012, according to the Chinese Ministry of Education (MOE). Over the past decade, mainland universities have enrolled 79,000 students from Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, the MOE said at a press conference last week. About 3,000 programs have facilitated communication between university teachers and students from the three regions. More than 1,000 universities across the Taiwan Strait have engaged in 1,300 exchange programs, and about 60,000 teachers and students from Taiwan have visited the mainland in the past 10 years.

Strong Monsoon Signal may be issued today

The weather bureau may issue a Strong Monsoon Signal due to the influence of the northeast monsoon. Under the influence of the southward moving northeast monsoon, the winds in Macau will occasionally reach Beaufort scale level 6 with gust and a few showers starting from today, the bureau warned. The chance of Tropical Cyclone Noru directly affecting Macau is expected to be relatively low. In addition, another low-pressure area will develop in the South China Sea later this week, and it is possible that it may also develop into a tropical cyclone.