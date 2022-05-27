Major layoffs allegedly happening at Million Dragon Hotel

A local hotel has reportedly started dismissing team members due to “unforeseeable business prospects,” local media reports.

Letters signed by the Human Resources Department of a local hotel were distributed to hotel team members, notifying them of the corporate decision, according to several local media organizations including public broadcaster TDM.

One letter, dated May 23, related to the termination of an employment contract, and was written on the Million Dragon Hotel letterhead.

The letter provided that June 26 was the last working date; this is the same date the six gambling concessions were originally intended to end. Earlier this year, the government announced its decision to extend all concessions to the end of this year on a voluntary application basis.

The copy of the termination letter stated that, “under the effects from external environment and factors, as well as from unforeseeable business prospects, there will be adjustments to our company’s business structure.”

“As a result, it is heartbreakingly decided that your employment contract will be terminated.”

The letter also provided that the notice period would be slightly longer than a month from the day after the date of the letter.

Recipients of the letters were reminded to return all company property, such as employee IDs, uniform, and duty phones – prior to their departure from the company.

The letters were disseminated gradually. According to a report by another media, Inside Asian Gaming, while a range of divisions were affected, the layoffs are mainly affecting VIP customer service agents.

The “Dragon Family” of hotels, namely Golden Dragon Hotel, Million Dragon Hotel and Royal Dragon Hotel, are all owned by local businessman Chan Meng Kam. AL