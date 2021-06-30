Majority of golden ‘Green Hotels’ located in Cotai

Four out of the five hotels winning the gold tier in the Macao Green Hotel Awards conferred by the Macau government are located in Cotai, understood by many as being at the heart of the city’s tourism.

The four Golden Green Hotels are: the Grand Hyatt Macau, The Venetian Macao, the Four Seasons Macao and The Parisian Macao.

The Wynn Macau also won the Gold Award in the selection.

The Silver Award went to the Galaxy Hotel and the Beverly Plaza Hotel. The Grandview Hotel and the Inn Hotel won the Bronze Award.

It is worth noting that the Pousada Marina Infante, although being a designated quarantine hotel in the past year or so, has won the Award of Excellence.

A total of 13 hotels have been awarded with the recognition this year.

The awarding entity, the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA), noted that the award is valid for three years. It means that the winners of the 2018 accolades will enjoy their recognition until this year.

This explains why the list of winners for 2020 are mainly smaller hotels.

Counting the figures from 2018 to 2020, there are a total of 57 winning hotels. The award, meanwhile, boasts a 14-year history.

The DSPA revealed that all 57 winning hotels have been installed with LED lighting. Some of the hotels have also installed solar panels to generate electricity for their own use.

In addition, 70% more charging stations for electric vehicles were recorded in hotels and resorts in 2020 than in the previous year. The number of hotels that use electric shuttle buses has also increased by 30%.

According to the DSPA, more than 70% of the 57 winners are practicing kitchen waste collection practices.

Around seven to eight hotels from the 13 winners in 2020 have donated their income from the mandatory plastic bag charge to charitable entities. AL