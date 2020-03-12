Mak Soi Kun wants awards for those on coronavirus frontline

Lawmaker Mak Soi Kun wants the government to award workers who participated in Macau’s work to contain the Covid-19 epidemic outbreak. In his interpellation to the local government, Mak made special mention of healthcare professionals, police officers, and civil servants who, among other frontline efforts to combat the virus, volunteered to travel to Hubei on a chartered flight to fetch Macau residents at the start of the month. In Mak’s opinion, these individuals’ work ethic and spirit deserve recognition. He proposes the local government set up a program to award these people in order to encourage others and to set a good example for the public.

Portuguese prosecutor to retire

A prosecutor of Portuguese ethnicity, António José de Sousa Ferreira Vidigal, will leave his post after serving at the Public Prosecution Office (MP) for 15 years. In a dispatch published in the Official Gazette, the government praised the work of the prosecutor and his contribution to the MP in the past decade and a half. Sousa Ferreira Vidigal’s retirement comes at the completion of his work contract. After stepping down from his position, he will return to Portugal. Prosecutor General of the MP Ip Son Sang commended Sousa Ferreira Vidigal’s service as a judicial officer of the MP for over one decade and praised him for having contributed to the prosecution authority with his rich experience and professional legal knowledge.

Half of personal data irregularities involve cosmetics vendors

Half of all personal data irregularities in 2019 were related to cosmetics promotions, according to the Office for Personal Data Protection. In 2019, the office opened investigation files for 155 cases, 78 of which were related to beauty sales. Throughout the year, the office issued 24 penalty tickets, six of which were related to cosmetic sales. Four people involved in these six cases were fined a total of 715,000 patacas. The total number of investigations filed increased 42% compared with 2018, mainly involving the improper processing of personal data and protection of data rights of the concerned parties. Fines totaled 929,000 patacas, almost 2.5 times that of 2018.