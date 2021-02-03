Malaysia requests Interpol to issue red notice against ‘Broken Tooth’

Notorious triad boss, Wan Kuok-koi, more commonly known by the pseudonym “Broken Tooth”, is currently wanted by the Malaysian Police, according to the country’s media outlets.

Malaysian law-enforcement entity has reportedly submitted an application to Interpol for the issuance of a global Red Notice against Wan.

The operation was prompted by Wan’s alleged commercial malpractice. The Malaysian Police received a report about the case in September, 2020, before listing Wan as a wanted person on October 16.

It has been reported that the notable Macau individual failed to transfer shares of Malaysian company Inix Technologies Bhd, which were worth 6 million Malaysian ringgit (about MOP11.8 million), to a third-party bank account within an agreed period.

He is also suspected of manipulating the stock prices of the Malaysian company. In August last year, Wan was appointed chairman of Inix, a post from which he resigned within four months.

The Malaysian media also reported that Wan is now in Malaysia.

Interpol’s Red Notice is the highest tier of warrant within the constitution of the international entity. Each issuance has a validity of five years but the notice can be renewed an unlimited number of times, meaning that the validity is in fact infinite.

Last December, The U.S. imposed a sanction on Wan for the alleged illegal activities he engaged in to piggyback off China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The U.S. Treasury Department charged Wan, the former leader of the notorious mainland mob the 14K Triad, with the offence of using business and other activities to try to “paper over illegal criminal activities,” by framing his actions in terms of China’s BRI.

Under the sanctions, all assets possessed by Wan in the U.S. will be frozen. American citizens and U.S.-tied companies will be banned from being involved in any business with him.

The U.S. misattributed him as being a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Wan declared in a video statement following the allegation. AL