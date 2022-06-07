Male body found in the sea off Taipa

The body of a man estimated to be between 30 and 40 years old has been found floating in the sea off the Avenida Marginal Flor de Lotus in Taipa, Judiciary Police (PJ) report.

The body was initially spotted by a Customs of Macao (SA) sea patrol at around midday yesterday. The SA then towed the body ashore near the Broadway Hotel and called the PJ to investigate.

According to a statement from the PJ, a preliminary examination of the body revealed no suspicious or criminally-inflicted wounds.

The deceased was an Asian male about 1.70 meters tall.

When it was found the body had no documentation that could lead authorities to his identity.

The body was found wearing black pants and white sneakers and naked from the waist up.

According to the PJ, the body already showed signs of some decomposition, a circumstance which leads the PJ to believe that he must have been in the water for some time.

The case has been temporarily classified as one of a discovered corpse, with the cause of death to be determined by a forensic medical examination.