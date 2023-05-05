Maltreatment reported in a nursery

Parents have reported on the Internet that they suspected that their children had been abused and hurt in their childcare facility. The nursery involved had actively notified the authorities about the report after the incident, and made an appointment with the affected parents the same day, according to Choi Sio Un, head of the Department of Social Solidarity of the Social Welfare Bureau. The police have intervened in the case. Choi said that CCTVs were equipped in the public space of the nursery. The activity room, which is for diaper changing and cleaning, was not an appropriate location to install a video surveillance system due to the risk to the children’s privacy. All nurseries will also be inspected shortly.

Related