Man accused of assault and damage to private property

A 46-year-old local resident has been accused of trespassing and wreaking havoc at an industrial building located at the Avenida do Ouvidor Arriaga, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) reported.

According to the police, the man, who works as an electrician, had attended a party at a friend’s house on the evening of February 7 where he consumed a lot of alcohol. On his way home, while passing through the industrial building, he entered the security office and attacked the security guard on site.

He then urinated on a table and chairs, as well as in the building lobby, leaving the scene a few minutes later.

After identifying the suspect through surveillance footage, the PSP detained him for questioning on March 9.

After reviewing the footage, the man admitted to the offenses charged, but claimed not to have any memory of the events. He could not explain why he did such things or was in the industrial building.

The man is not known to anyone in the company or building and has no record of ever working on the site or at the company.

In addition to the assault charges, the security company is claiming compensation of MOP3,000 for cleaning and damage caused to equipment.