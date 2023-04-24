Man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of daughter

A 68-year-old resident has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing his six-year-old daughter, the Judiciary Police (PJ) has advised. The senior citizen reportedly physically punished his daughter several times, causing injuries to the girl which were noticed by teachers at school. According to the PJ, since 2022, the man has tried to sexually assault his daughter several times when his wife was at work. The child was silent about her father’s alleged offences. The suspect refused to cooperate during the investigation.

