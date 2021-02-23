Man arrested for filming and photographing colleague in toilet

A man has been detained and accused of the crime of intrusion of privacy for photographing and recording a work colleague while she was in the toilet, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) revealed yesterday.

The man, a permanent resident of Macau, works as a maintenance worker in a hotel unit in Taipa, the same place where the woman, also a local resident, is employed in a different department.

The case occurred on February 20 around 4:30 p.m. when the woman, after entering the toilet, spotted a hand holding a mobile phone device which was pointed at her.

She immediately shouted and tried to chase the man, calling for the hotel security for help to detain him.

To the police, the man admitted to having taken photos and videos of the woman secretly, claiming to be a longtime admirer of her.

He also said that recently he has been feeling obsessed with her and that when he saw her entering the toilet that day, he felt compelled to “spy” on her.

The man also told the PSP that he had deleted all the photos and videos from his phone immediately after being spotted by the woman.

He was sent to the Public Prosecutions Office yesterday to be accused under Article 186 of the Penal Code which establishes penalties of up to two years of imprisonment or a fine equivalent to 240 days for the crime. RM