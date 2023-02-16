Man arrested for injuring toddler, pregnant wife

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly physically assaulting his pregnant wife and his 15-month-old daughter, the Judiciary Police (PJ) announced yesterday morning.

The PJ has reported similar cases of domestic violence two days in a row.

Similar to the case announced on Tuesday, this latest case was referred to the PJ by the Public Security Police Force (PSP).

According to the police, the suspect reportedly works as a service agent in the catering trade. The family lives in an apartment in the Northern district.

During the early hours of Valentine’s Day, the man responded to his infant daughter crying by punching the front and back of her head. Subsequently, the toddler started bleeding from the mouth, the nose and the head. Other family members intervened to prevent him causing further harm to the baby.

Forensic examinations were conducted on the injuries but deemed hospitalization unnecessary.

The PJ later discovered that similar assaults had happened previously.

The pregnant wife is in her twenties and has reported that on Feb. 1, the couple had an argument and the husband punched her in the abdomen. Fortunately, the fetus was not harmed.

The man reportedly has a history of beating his wife. AL