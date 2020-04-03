Man arrested for kidnapping sex worker

The Judiciary Police (PJ) arrested a man after he kidnapped a woman who illegally entered Macau in January to work as a sex worker. On March 30, she provided sexual services to the suspect, a 37-year-old mainland man. On March 31, the suspect gained the victim’s trust and took her to the hill in the area of A-Ma Cultural Village. When the woman tried to escape after she sensed danger, the suspect attacked her and robbed her of 20,000 yuan in cash. On April 1, the PJ found the man in his apartment in Lai Chi Vun. He denied having committed the crime. The man began working in Macau in December last year, based in Coloane. The victim has been banned from entering Macau for three years, and will be charged by the PJ with illegal immigration.

Sulu Sou urges subsidy regulation reform again

Lawmaker Sulu Sou is again urging the local government to reform regulations on subsidies granted to local associations, clubs and societies. The lawmaker wrote an interpellation to the SAR government asking for the establishment of a law that provides one singular unified standard for autonomous funds to approve subsidies. The government should also implement policies made under the city’s legislation regulating associations’ activity to increase transparency and allow the public to learn about the subsidies, Sou says. The pro-democrat lawmaker wants the Chief Executive to announce a fixed amount for the total value of subsidies, and says that whenever the government approves subsidies in excess of the fixed amount, the local government should publicize details of the fund’s records.

300 tour guides studied GBA tourism online

A total of 300 tour guides from the cities of the Greater Bay Area have participated in online training courses on tourism. Provided by the Greater Bay Area Tourism Education Training Base, the courses included talks from tourism academics on the improvement of tourism service quality. Last year, the cultural and tourism ministry of China set up the base in Macau at the Macao Tourism Institute (IFT). Amid Covid-19, IFT has been developing free online training courses targeting tourism and hospitality professionals.