Man arrested for taking pictures and disturbing four women

A male mainland tourist has been arrested by the Public Security Police Force (PSP) following reports of his causing a disturbance amid covertly photographing and videoing four women.

At yesterday’s regular press conference, a PSP spokesperson announced the case, and that the charge of illicit photography or videography had been pressed against him.

According to the police spokesperson, at about 6 p.m. on May 19, the PSP received a report regarding the case. Upon arrival, officers were told by four women that a male tourist from mainland China, Yang, aged in his 30s, had been following them and had allegedly taken pictures or videos of them.

The women, aged in their 20s, explained that at about 4:30 p.m. on May 19, two of them were waiting for their friends under the Eiffel Tower of the Parisian Hotel. There, they noticed the man reportedly aiming his phone camera at them.

After moving to the garden opposite the hotel, the four women realized that the man was still following them. As the man remained at a close distance, they arrived at the conclusion that it was likely he was photographing or videoing them.

After checking the man’s phone, police officers found over 40 pictures and over 60 videos of the women, all of which were taken on May 19.

Moreover, the man confessed to the police, saying that because he found the four women attractive, he took pictures and videos of them.

Man scams RMB35,000

In another case, the Judiciary Police (PJ) announced the arrest of a 33-year-old local man for scamming 35,000 Chinese yuan (approximately 43,000 patacas) from a man who was looking to apply for eight non-resident worker permits, colloquially referred to as “blue cards.”

The case was first reported to the PSP but referred to the PJ on May 5 due to its criminal nature. The suspect, Wong, was arrested May 19 in the Porto Exterior or NAPE District.

Upon reporting the case to the police, the victim, a mainland man whose identity and information was not disclosed by the PJ, recalled that he came across Wong in May 2019. Wong reportedly claimed to the victim that he had to necessary capability or network to obtain blue cards – thus the legality to work in Macau – on behalf of job seekers outside of Macau.

Nonetheless, in order to facilitate the procedure, Wong said that he would need 3,800 Chinese yuan (approximately 4,620 patacas) as a deposit, according to police disclosure.

Believing the man, the victim relayed the information to his friends and returned to Wong with 35,000 Chinese yuan (approximately 42,600 patacas) as down payments.

With the sum paid, the victim consistently requested Wong provide the promised blue cards, or at least updates on the applications. Wong, however, kept putting the victim off with a variety of excuses until eventually vanishing.

After his arrest, Wong confessed to committing the crime and that the money had been used to repay his own debts.