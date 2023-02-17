Man arrested over changing-room photography allegations

A local 45-year-old man has been arrested on allegations of secretly taking pictures of other people in the changing room of a clubhouse, the Judiciary Police (PJ) reported recently.

The suspect, who is named Lei, and is unmarried, is being charged with intrusion into the private lives of others.

At about 4 p.m. on Feb. 8, the police received a report from a male resident at a residential estate in Coloane who said that he had seen a bag containing an operating video camera in the change room. This led the man to suspect that he was being secretly videotaped.

At 8 a.m. the following day, the PJ intercepted the suspect at the residential estate. The suspect admitted to living in the estate and confessed that he started videotaping or photographing other males walking on the street.

The suspect reportedly settled in the estate in Dec. 2021 and later started secretly filming people while they were changing in the changing room.

After searching through his cellphone, the police found over 1,100 photographs and over 500 videos taken on the street as well as over 40 photographs and over 500 videos taken in the changing room.

On the day of the report, six men had been videotaped. They were either in the process of getting changed or wearing only their underwear. Some faces were seen in the videos. Two of the men pictured have decided to press charges.