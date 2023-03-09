Man detained for several instances of alleged abuse and violence to wife

The Judiciary Police (PJ) yesterday detained a 49-year-old male, the owner of a central district medical center, suspected of repeated abuse and violence against his wife, the PJ announced in a special press conference.

According to the report, the wife has accused the man of continuous abuse over several years, including physical assault and deprivation of freedom, among other psychological abuse.

The PJ said that after several years of alleged violence, the 32-year-old woman has spoken out and pressed charges against her husband.

The PJ alleged most of the abuse occurred at the clinic, where the woman worked as a staff member. At least two clinic workers allegedly witnessed the acts although none had reported them or provided her any assistance, fearing retaliation.

Among the violent acts allegedly committed, the police said the woman was confined to one treatment room for over six hours until 2 a.m. as well as physical assault, including beatings, hair pulling, and having hands and feet tied with ropes.

The woman said the alleged abuse started at home but had moved more often to the workplace as she initiated divorce proceedings against the man while working at the medical center.

The couple got married in 2014 and has an eight-year-old son.

She said that after allegedly being restrained and confined to a room around one year ago, she informed social workers who encouraged her to report the abuse.

In the case filed with the PJ, the woman reported at least 10 acts of violence including the use of a toilet cleaning brush and strangulation with a belt.