Man falls to death at construction site

A man has died yesterday after jumping from the roof of a building still under construction near the Ferreira do Amaral Plaza, the Judiciary Police (PJ) have confirmed.

According to a statement issued by the police, the security force was notified by the Fire Services Bureau (CB) at 9:32 a.m. yesterday of an incident in which a man was standing on the periphery of the under-construction Treasure Island Resort World Hotel and Shopping Center. The CB requested the police deploy its negotiation team to assist with the situation.

Upon arriving at the scene, the PJ negotiator began communicating with the man immediately, attempting to persuade him to return to safety. The situation became a stalemate when the man showed no sign of being convinced.

CB rescuers attempted to grab him, but were not successful.

He was later found on the bamboo scaffolding between the 13th and 14th floors, showing no signs of life when paramedics reached him. He was later certified dead at the government hospital.

Police said that his identity was not yet clear.

The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) encourages residents to be aware of their psychological and emotional state as well as that of their relatives’ and friends’. For support, residents can call Caritas’ Life Hope hotline (28525777) or IAS’ counseling hotline (28261126). AL