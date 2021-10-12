Man found hanging in hotel room

A man was found dead in a hotel room in Cotai this afternoon, having apparently committed suicide, Judiciary Police (PJ) reported. The fire department notified the bureau and asked them to send an officer to the scene.

After arriving at the hotel room, a man was found dead in the bathroom. After inspection, no other evidence of violent crime was found on the deceased victim’s body except a strangulation mark on the neck from a bathrobe belt.

A woman told hotel staff that she suspected that someone was at risk of suicide, and asked staff for assistance. Hotel staff immediately notified the security guards who then found the body in the room. The police were called shortly after.

The police identified the man as a 33-year-old from mainland China. The cause of death will be confirmed after a forensic examination. The case is still under investigation.