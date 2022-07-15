Man in red zone attempts to jump from building

A man who lives in a Red code building attempted to jump from his apartment at Yue Xiu Gardens along Avenida do Ouvidor Arriaga.

He was transported to hospital after displaying signs of emotional distress yesterday, according to the Fire Services Bureau.

The Public Security Police (PSP) dispatched police with shields and firefighters to enter the unit. During the inspection, it was found that the man was irritated and was emotional because of being stuck at home for too long due to the lockdown of the building.

He had allegedly expressed his desire to jump off the building, which led the family to call authorities.

“This incident is directly related to the pandemic because of such issues as unemployment and pressure,” said a citizen on a social media post that shows police cordoning off the area.

“I feel that Macau has become a sad city, and I can no longer see the warmth of Macau in the past,” said another.

According to the report, the area where the building is located had been in lockdown from July 8 and the health code had been turned to a red code, which bans residents from leaving their apartments. Staff Reporter