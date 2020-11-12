Man jumped to death, PJ say

The Judiciary Police (PJ) reported the discovery of a dead body following a suspected suicide yesterday. At 12:08 p.m. yesterday, the Fire Services Bureau notified the PJ regarding a possible suicide that took place at R. de Nam Keng in Taipa. According to the PJ, at 11.48 a.m., a pedestrian spotted a man lying on the ground at said address and reported the case to the police authority. The paramedics arrived at the scene and immediately confirmed the man’s death. No note was found with the late man, a local resident in his 30s. The cause of the death is still to be determined after a forensic examination.

Elderly care homes resume visit service

Starting from yesterday, members of the public can make appointments to visit residents of the city’s residential care facilities for the elderly. The policies concern residents at 22 seniors’ care service centers. Residents at these centers who are largely bedbound and who are physically unable to move may be visited. Their relatives must make a request for such visits. Once a visit request is approved, each resident can have a maximum of two visitors at one time, and the visit is not to last for more than one hour.

DSAL launches course in English

The Labour Affairs Bureau is launching a training program named “Western Restaurant Service Course,” which will be conducted in English. According to a statement released yesterday, the unveiling of the course is a response to “the market needs.” The Subsidized Training Program is open for application from today until November 18. Trainees who complete the course and follow the arrangements for job referral can receive a training subsidy of up to MOP6,656.