Mandated RATs until tomorrow

The government has mandated that the public must take rapid antigen tests (RAT) from yesterday until tomorrow, following the discovery of new cases over the last few days. Infants and toddlers under the age of three are exempted from testing, as well as individuals who have undergone a nucleic acid test on the same day. According to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center, the purpose of the mandate is “to identify any potential infected persons who may be lurking in the local community and to lower the risk of transmission.” Anyone who fails to declare their RAT result on the specified dates will have their health code changed to yellow.

Financial reserve decreases to MOP563b

The SAR financial reserve in September was 562.98 billion patacas, a decrease of 17.1 billion compared to August. This value represents a decrease of more than 100 billion patacas compared to February 2021, the month in which it reached the highest value (663.5 billion). According to figures released today by the Monetary Authority of Macao, losses for the year reached 25.894 billion.