March hotel occupancy down 41% from last year

The number of hotel guests in March has fallen 41.3% year-on-year to 365,000. Mainland guests (269,000) have fallen by 50.2%, while local guests (70,000) have increased 23.6%.

In the first quarter of 2022, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms at hotels decreased by 4.2 percentage points year-on-year to 40.7%.

The number of guests was down 5.6% year-on-year to 1,372,000, while the average length of stay increased by 0.2 nights to 1.9 nights.

In March, the number of visitors joining local tours fell by 51.6% year-on-year to 1,700. A total of 2,800 Macau residents purchased outbound services through travel agencies, representing a year-on-year decline of 81.4%.

In the first quarter of 2022, the number of visitors joining local tours surged by 92.6% year-on-year to 11,000, while the number of Macau residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies dropped by 55.8% to 11,000.

Last month, visitor arrivals to Macau totaled 526,912, down 19.6% compared to the previous month. The figure also represents a decrease of 30.2% when compared to the same time last year.

70.2% of tourists came from the neighboring city of Zhuhai. LV