Margarine samples retailed in Macau fail contaminant test in Hong Kong

The Hong Kong Consumer Council has announced that it has detected various levels of food processing contaminants in 15 margarine samples that include products being sold in Macau.

The council regularly runs quality tests on various products and publishes the results as stories in its monthly publication.

In this recent test on butter, margarine and spread products, the council included 28 samples – 12 butter and 15 margarine and spreads. In terms of chemical contaminants or toxins, the council detected no 3-MCPD or glycidol in all of the 12 butter samples. The latter chemical is genotoxic, the council pointed out.

As for the 15 samples of margarine and spreads containing vegetable oils, over 80% – specifically 13 samples – were detected as including the toxic 3-MCPD, while over 90% or 15 samples were found with the genotoxic carcinogen glycidol. The council added that a sample of the aforementioned carcinogen has exceeded the maximum level of European Union’s (EU) standard.

Butter, meanwhile, was found to have a relatively higher content of total fat, saturated fatty acids (SFAs) and trans fatty acids (TFAs). The council noted that their risks to health should not be overlooked.

Excessive consumption of 3-MCPD over a prolonged period has been found to adversely affect the kidney functions, central nervous system, and male reproductive system of experimental animals. On the other hand, glycidol, when hydrolyzed, is believed to be a cause of cancer.

The product Daisy Spread contained both butter and vegetable oil but has not been found to be contaminated with either glycidol or 3-MCPD.

At the same time, Lurpak Salted Spreadable was tested for glycidol. Président’s Ambassador Culinary Fat Blend (Unsalted), Flora Light Spread, Meadows Spread with Sunflower Oil, Snow Brand NeoSoft Spread, Meiji Butter Soft and Olive Grove Classic Spread Butter were all tested for both 3-MCPD and glycidol.

The council also reminded people of the need for mild consumption of such spreads to reduce their sodium intake. It also found discrepancies between the labelled and actual nutrient contents in half of all samples.