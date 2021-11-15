MASDAW seeks community support to raise MOP1.2m

The Macau Association Stray Dogs and Animal Welfare (MASDAW) is facing the biggest challenge of its history as it celebrates its 7th anniversary. The animal rescue association is launching a crowdfunding campaign to raise MOP1.2 million to move to a new shelter by mid-January, as they need to vacate the existing premises.

MASDAW is calling on the local community and businesses for help, as they do not have any major sources of income from the government or large corporations. The funds will mostly be used to cover renovation work on the new shelter. Without the help of the local community, MASDAW will not be able to survive, and the lives of over 130 dogs under their care will be at risk. Additionally, the association will need to continue to raise funds to cover yearly expenses of MOP1.5 million.

The association has set up three ways to donate: MPay, Bank of China and BNU bank transfer. Interested individuals also have other avenues for supporting MASDAW, such as giving donations in kind, purchasing an association membership, adopting or fostering a dog, as well as providing volunteer work.

MASDAW was founded in 2014. Their central focus is rescuing and rehoming stray and abandoned animals in Macau. Staff reporter