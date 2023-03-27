Mask recommendation may further relax during summer

Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Elsie Ao Ieong has said mask-wearing may be further eased during summer should no extreme outbreak occur beforehand.

Her comment was made on the sidelines of an academic event over the weekend.

For the time being, masking is only required on buses, as well as in daycare, rehabilitation and medical facilities. The official said masking may be scrapped at these facilities during summer if there is no massive outbreak in May or June.

Campuses and government medical venues are relatively prepared for a cyclical outbreak of Covid-19. The Public Health Specialist Building is expected to open between May and June, meaning more medical resources will be available to cope with any future Covid-19 outbreaks. She said the city can overcome outbreaks smaller than that in last December.

New Kiang Wu Nursing College campus officially opens

Last Saturday, the new campus of the century-old Kiang Wu Nursing College was officially opened. The institution held an open day to celebrate both the opening and its centenary.

During his speech, Chairperson of the School Council Lau Veng Seng said the campus, which is 2.3-fold the size of the old campus, will help foster enhanced education and learning as well as providing a modernized teaching environment. The new campus also houses an objective structured clinical examination (OSCE) center and the city’s first life journey experience pavilion.

Before its opening, the campus underwent a series of reviews and obtained relevant accreditations, Lau revealed.

“The college has always adhered to the mission of educating people, and has continued to reform and innovate in the fields of nursing, the elderly and health, so as to cultivate more high-caliber nurses for the country and the city,” Lau added.

During her speech, Ao Ieong commended the college for cultivating cohort after cohort of nursing professionals possessing virtue and ability, and who are determined to continue the College’s nursing mission of the past century.