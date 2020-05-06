Mask use gets in the way of physical education outdoor activities

Outdoor activities during physical education classes should be suspended for the time being, Wong Ka Ki, head of the Education Department of the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) said yesterday. Schools should instead conduct physical education lectures in classrooms, he said.

The education official also said that the DSEJ recommends schools cover sport theory when physical education classes are conducted.

“We have recommended schools to decrease outdoor activities during physical education classes,” Wong said. “Or even suspend such activities. Maybe they should transform classes to discuss sport theory.”

According to the education bureau department head, apart from hands-on training and activities that must be conducted out of the classroom, physical education lessons should also cover sport theory.

“During this special period, we recommend schools to conduct the [physical education] lessons in this manner,” Wong explained.

The DSEJ advice is in alignment with a medical expert in Beijing. According to a report by Hong Kong’s Ming Pao Daily, the Beijing medical expert suggests that schools and students avoid intense sports activities during the early phase of schools resuming.

When competitive sports are practiced or played, facemasks should be avoided to ensure ventilation and breathability.

Afterwards, when questioned about resumption of primary education levels, the department head reiterated that details would be announced in due course. “We have been in close contact with the Health Bureau, the educators and other stakeholders with regards to the contingencies,” Wong added.

Yesterday afternoon, neighboring Hong Kong announced school reopening dates for all levels of education. Schools there will resume classes starting from May 27 to June 15. Kindergarten levels will not resume this school year.

As summer has arrived, journalists have expressed concerns over the durability of facemasks, as people tend to sweat in the hot weather. Lo Iek Long, medical director of the Conde São Januário Hospital, admitted that the moisture on the inside of the facemasks could limit the effectiveness of masks.

With respect to when a used mask should be replaced, Lo explained that this would depend on the condition of the mask. “If the person has sweated a lot and has made the mask wet, it should be discarded,” the medical doctor explained. In this case, a person may need to use more than one mask a day.

On the other hand, “if a person stays indoor for most of the time in a day, the mask may be used for one whole day,” the medical doctor clarified.

Lo addressed that fact that some people may find it slightly more difficult to breathe with a mask on but did not think that it would be life-threatening.

“Members of the public should not be worried about wearing masks in the summer,” Lo said. “Suffering heat stroke due to mask wearing should also be unlikely.”

It was reported recently that the authorities from Macau, Hong Kong and Guangdong are in discussions to mutually recognize the quarantine procedures and health declaration requirements of each jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, Macau has transformed its online health declaration system to a new one, which is in many ways similar to the one currently enacted in Mainland China. The new system in Macau determines a person’s eligibility to enter public venues using colored QR codes.

Leong Iek Hou, coordinator at the local Center for Disease Control and Prevention, disclosed yesterday that work is being done with regards to the mutual recognition between the three regions. She stressed that it is not a decision that can be solely made by Macau. As such, the official said she hopes details on any cooperation can be disclosed very soon.