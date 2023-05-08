Max precipitation logged at 38.6 mm

The city recorded a maximum rainfall level of 38.6 mm as a precautionary rainstorm signal was issued for two hours yesterday.

The figure was recorded by the at the East Asian Games precipitation station, located near the Taipa end of Sai Van Bridge.

On the Macau Peninsula, meanwhile, the highest rainfall level was recorded at 23 mm by the Sun Yat-sen Municipal Park station.

The wet weather commenced around noontime yesterday, when the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) issued a special alert, warning about heavy rainfall within the next two hours.

Clouds started to form, darkening the sky which should have been light blue on a sunny early summer noon.

Around 12:30 p.m., it began to drizzle, resulting in motorcyclists experiencing wet helmets and the need for a raincoat. At nearly 1pm, the rain started to intensify.

The artificial satellite image on the SMG app showed that at 1:06 p.m., Macau was covered by a long stretch of clouds, spanning the breath of the Guangdong province and reaching northward of the province’s capital city of Guangzhou.

This prompted the SMG to issue the Yellow Rainstorm warning signal at about 1 p.m., which lasted until 3 p.m. A thunderstorm warning was also issued around the same time, but lasted much longer until 7 p.m.

The meteorological challenges have caused certain outdoor events to be suspended. AL