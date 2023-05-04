May Day holiday surpasses expectations

During the five days between April 29 and May 3 considered the “Labor Day Holidays” a total of 491,968 visitors entered Macau, a figure that surpassed the expectations of both the Macao Government Tourism Office (70,000 per day) and the Tourism Industry sector (90,000 per day).

Delivering a new single-day annual record (133,911 on April 30), the date marked the return of consistent crowds to Macau, namely on the first three days of the holiday (April 29 to May 1) which recorded an average of almost 118,000 visitors per day.

In the final figures and due to the lower visitation of the last two of the five days, the daily average stood at 98,394 visitors per day, which still surpasses all forecasts.

Most of these visitors arrived from mainland China (85.7%), while those from the neighboring region of Hong Kong reached 10.8%.

The visitors from countries and regions of the world other than China, Hong Kong, or Taiwan accounted for 3.1% of all visitors arriving in Macau during the five days.

As on all previous occasions, the Border Gate continued to be the border post registering the largest activity in border crossings followed by the Qingmao Port.

The port from the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge and the Macau Port Area at Hengqin Port followed, with both recording a similar capacity.

Although the number of tourist circulations across the city was still significant yesterday (May 3,) the Public Security Police Force had no need to enforce any crowd-control measures in the areas of added touristic interest such as the city historical center, contrary to what happened on the four previous days.

Statistics also show that from May 2 (Tuesday) there was an inversion in the direction of movement at the borders with the number of visitors leaving Macau becoming greater than those arriving.