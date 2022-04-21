Mean air temperature relatively high in 2021

The annual mean air temperature in Macau in 2021 was relatively high, at 23.5 degrees Celsius, up by 0.2 degrees year-on-year and 0.7 ºdegrees above the climatological norm for 1991-2020.

The highest temperature of the year was 35.8 degrees in July, a year-on-year increase of 0.3 degrees, information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated.

The lowest temperature the city recorded last year was 6.1 degrees Celsius in January, a fall of 0.6 degrees.

Meanwhile, all monitoring stations, except the roadside stations in Macao and Ka-Ho, recorded a year-on-year decrease in the number of Good air quality days.

In 2021 Macau recorded a total of eight tropical cyclones. Many people remember that tropical cyclone signal no. 8 was hoisted when the tropical storm Lionrock and typhoon Kompasu hit Macau. During the passage of Lionrock, a maximum gust of 94.7 km per hour and a maximum 10-minute average wind speed of 74.5 km per hour were recorded.

Lionrock also broke duration records — it was the longest recorded duration of a severe typhoon affecting the region, with the Signal 8 hoisted for a total of 20 hours from October 9 at 6 a.m. until 2 a.m., October 10.

At the typhoon’s peak, the Civil Protection Operations Centre (COPC) registered a total of 30 incidents, including 22 cases of collapsing building plaster, concrete chunks or tiles, street signage from shops, windows, awnings, and other objects.

Meanwhile, total rainfall in the region increased by 493.0 mm year-on-year to 2,206.2 mm. LV