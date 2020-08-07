Measures on entrants from HK further tightened

Starting from 6 a.m. today, people who are entering Macau from Hong Kong or have been to Hong Kong in the preceding 14 days, will be required to present a negative Covid-19 nucleic acid result obtained within the past 24 hours, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center announced yesterday.

Previously, arrivals had to show a negative test result from within the past seven days.

The stricter rule comes as Hong Kong grapples with its so-called ‘third wave’ of locally-transmitted infections.

If travelers from Hong Kong fail to present a valid test result, they may be denied entry by the Macau border authorities. The Center has also notified cross-boundary transport operator to deny anyone without the result from boarding their carriers. The two-week quarantine will remain in force, the Center said.

The Center also announced that charges for nucleic acid tests will be lowered from MOP180 to MOP120 from August 12. Macau residents and non-resident workers will be entitled to a first free-of-charge test.

Tests done prior to August 12 will be charged at the current price. People who have booked a test may opt for changing to a later date on the test application website to enjoy the deducted price. AL