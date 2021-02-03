Media | Ho Iat Seng praises English, Portuguese press work during pandemic

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng expressed “heartfelt” gratitude yesterday for the role of the local press in the English and Portuguese languages during the pandemic for reflecting the concerns and opinions of the public.

“Throughout the pandemic, the Portuguese- and English-language media have reflected the views and aspirations of the public and provided us with sincere comments and suggestions – enabling the government to better serve the public and respond to the needs of society. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude for your effort,” Ho said in a speech delivered at the usual spring lunch with the sector’s editors and publishers.

Ho also said that during the health crisis, the English and Portuguese media demonstrated the crucial nature of their role in maintaining communication between overseas Macau residents, foreign-language communities, and the government, thereby “enabling people in these communities to understand the government’s policies and measures.”

With the languages and culture as a bridge, said Ho, “media reporting in Portuguese and English leverage their functions to link communities, enhance mutual understanding between Macau and the world, and promote harmony and inclusion in society. They are, in fact, the key witnesses and contributors to Macau’s multiculturalism.”

The Chief Executive left journalists with guarantees of better working conditions, namely in terms of access to public information. The lunch was also attended by the policy secretaries, CE’s chief of office and the GCS director.

Using a metaphorical language, Ho ended his speech with a wish: “The pandemic will be eventually over, and a new spring will finally come.” PC