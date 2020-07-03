‘Melco & Colleagues Giving Stores’ now open to support the community

In partnership with Macao Federation of Trade Unions (FAOM) and the Fu Hong Society of Macau, Melco & Colleagues Giving Stores are now open to support Macau’s locals. The Stores will enable community beneficiaries access to a broad range of donated goods from Melco & Colleagues which are in new or almost new condition. To date, more than 53,000 individual items have been donated for the community.

The opening events’ officiating guest, Mr. Choi Sio Un, Department Head of Social Solidarity, Social Welfare Bureau of the Macau SAR Government, said, “We are pleased to see integrated resort companies such as Melco offer support to social service-oriented NGOs like FAOM and Fu Hong Society to aid the people of Macau and contribute to a harmonious society.”

Located at the FAOM community center, FAOM workers’ service center in Areia Preta and Stage FAOM, the Melco & Colleagues Giving Stores with FAOM has benefited 500 underprivileged families to help relieve pressures on their livelihood with donations of daily necessity kits and more. Most goods have been made available for free for beneficiaries, whilst larger items such as household furniture have been available at a fraction of their retail price, with proceeds going to charity to benefit the community.

Starting from July 1, the Melco & Colleagues Giving Stores with FAOM will be open to members of the general public who have registered interest via FAOM’s online application system. It is expected that 120 community beneficiaries will be visiting the store each day, with a maximum total of 10 persons present inside each store at any one time to observe coronavirus-prevention social distancing measures.

One Melco & Colleagues Giving Store with FAOM beneficiary said, “It is really heartwarming to see larger companies like Melco and their colleagues donate so generously and that members of the community and their needs have not been forgotten. While some people might consider necessity packs just a small gesture, but to myself and my family, it really means a lot. Thank you to Melco and their employees for their thoughtfulness during these tougher times!”

