Melco holds forum on recent Two Sessions

Melco Resorts & Entertainment held a sharing session on the recent Two Sessions held in Beijing at its “Splendors of China Leadership Forum” yesterday.

According to a statement, the gaming operator invited the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macau SAR as adviser and invited delegates of the National People’s Congress (NPC) and Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

The forum’s general themes included guidance for Macau’s development as provided by the premier’s government work report and ways to enhance communications between CPPCC and NPC representatives and Macau citizens for public opinion and participation in the deliberation and administration of state affairs.

Lawrence Ho, chairman & CEO of Melco, remarked, “National Education is a core segment of ‘Melco’s Whole Person Development’ strategy, and the company’s ‘Splendors of China’ program was launched in 2016 with the aim to support the Macau SAR government’s furthering of the spirit of ‘Loving the Motherland and Loving Macau’.”

“Although Macau was seriously impacted by the pandemic last year, the active response from the Macau SAR to control and contain the situation helped to promptly restore order to the city’s economic and daily life. All of this is a testament to the successful practice of ‘One country, two systems’ in Macau’,” he added.

In the forum, guest speakers discussed topics including the strategic significance of the 14th Five-Year Plan for Macau’s integration into the development of the country; ways to stabilize the effectiveness of Macau against the epidemic in the new stage of normalized epidemic prevention and control; and how Macau can give full play to its advantages to deepen cooperation with cities in the Greater Bay Area, among others.

The “Melco Splendors of China” learning program aims to promote a deeper understanding of China’s cultural heritage, economic policies, social systems and values. The leadership forum was hosted at Studio City with an audience comprising Melco management and non-management colleagues and representatives from Macau’s educational institutes. LV